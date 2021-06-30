Watch
California prison inmate's death investigated as homicide

Eric Risberg/AP
SUSANVILLE, Calif. (AP) — The death of a California prison inmate is being investigated as a possible homicide.

State prison officials say the 29-year-old man was found unresponsive in his cell late Sunday at High Desert State Prison in northeastern California and was pronounced dead a short time later. His name and details of his death haven't been released.

The man was sentenced to seven years in prison for assault with a firearm in San Francisco County.

Authorities say his cellmate, Erik S. Montes, is considered a suspect in the death and has been placed in separate housing.

