California proposal would require school COVID testing plans

Damian Dovarganes/AP
FILE - In this April 15, 2021, file photo, parent Rosa Vargas and her son, 9th grade student Victor Loredo, 14, walk home after getting tested at a Los Angeles Unified School District COVID-19 testing and vaccination site in East Los Angeles.
Los Angeles Schools COVID testing
Posted at 12:06 PM, Feb 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-22 15:06:32-05

(AP) — California legislation proposed Tuesday would require all K-12 public schools to develop COVID-19 testing plans for students and staff and provide the funding needed to carry it out.

Sen. Richard Pan, who announced the bill during a news conference, says such a law is needed to ensure that schools can stay open and safe. The legislation would also apply to pre-schools, childcare centers and afterschool programs.

The California Department of Public Health would be required to work with school districts to develop testing plans. Under current state guidance, school districts are encouraged but not required to conduct regular COVID-19 testing.

