California proposal would require school COVID testing plans

(AP) — California legislation proposed Tuesday would require all K-12 public schools to develop COVID-19 testing plans for students and staff and provide the funding needed to carry it out.

Sen. Richard Pan, who announced the bill during a news conference, says such a law is needed to ensure that schools can stay open and safe. The legislation would also apply to pre-schools, childcare centers and afterschool programs.

The California Department of Public Health would be required to work with school districts to develop testing plans. Under current state guidance, school districts are encouraged but not required to conduct regular COVID-19 testing.