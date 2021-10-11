Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

California protects reporters covering protests with new law

items.[0].image.alt
Damian Dovarganes/AP
FILE - This March 24, 2021, file photo, Los Angeles police officers move in to arrest demonstrators in the Echo Park Lake homeless encampment in Los Angeles. California will protect journalists from interference by police while covering civil protests under a bill signed into law Saturday, Oct. 9, by Gov. Gavin Newsom. It was the second new law within days with free speech implications. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
California First Amendment
Posted at 12:27 PM, Oct 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-11 15:27:06-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will protect journalists from interference by police while covering civil protests.

A bill signed into law Saturday by Gov. Gavin Newsom says that reporters can be behind police lines in the area of demonstrations, marches or rallies without being cited or arrested.

It also bars police from “intentionally assaulting, interfering with, or obstructing” their newsgathering.

Newsom last year vetoed a similar measure over police agencies’ concern that the measure would allow reporters into emergency field command posts, along with other areas closed to the general public.

Supporters said it is similar to existing California law that allows reporters into places like wildfire or other disaster evacuation zones.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
How You Can Donate

Find Out How You Can Donate Books to Local Kids