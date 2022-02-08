Watch
California recall election cost taxpayers over $200 million

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
FILE - Gerri Kanelos inspects a ballot for damage before they are sent to be tabulated at the Sacramento County Registrar of Voters Office in Sacramento, Calif., on Sept. 14, 2021. Last year's election of whether to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom cost taxpayers just over $200 million, or about 28% less than state officials had budgeted.
Posted at 10:17 AM, Feb 08, 2022
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP — The election of whether to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom cost taxpayers just over $200 million.

The final tally released Thursday by the Secretary of State's office is about 28% less than what state officials had budgeted.

The state Legislature set aside just over $278 million for the Sept. 14 election. Of that, about $243 million was divided up among the state's 58 counties. However, it cost the counties $174 million to put on the election, leaving $69.5 million left over.

Nearly 62% of voters chose to keep Newsom in office. Secretary of State Shirley Weber said the recall process needs to be changed.

