AP: California recall fails; Gov. Gavin Newsom projected to stay in office

23ABC News
Gov. Gavin Newsom
Posted at 8:53 PM, Sep 14, 2021
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Associated Press is projecting that California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom has defeated an attempt to oust him from office, overcoming Republican criticism of COVID-19 restrictions that shuttered schools and businesses.

On Tuesday, Newsom became the second governor in U.S. history to survive a recall election. He framed the race as an epic struggle to protect California’s progressive values on climate change, immigration and abortion and women’s rights from far-right extremists and followers of former President Donald Trump.

The outcome was being watched nationally with the 2022 midterm elections on the horizon when control of Congress again will be at stake.

