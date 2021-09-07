Watch
California recall fueled by a dinner, a ruling on same day

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
In this June 26, 2020, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom displays a face mask as he calls on people wear them to fight the coronavirus, during a news conference in Rancho Cordova, Calif. Newsom is facing the second recall of a governor in California history, and the last day to vote is Sept. 14, 2021. The coronavirus has been a dominating factor in the recall, which was first launched last year.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The recall election against California Gov. Gavin Newsom stems from two key events on a single day last November.

That's when the Democratic governor dined with 11 friends and lobbyists at the high-end French Laundry restaurant while he was urging Californians not to gather. It's also when recall organizers got four extra months to qualify for the ballot.

The extension gave them time to gather the nearly 1.5 million signatures needed.

A loss by Newsom next Tuesday would be a shocking outcome for a first-term Democrat who won in a landslide in 2018 and would likely install a Republican governor in the nation's biggest blue state.

