California recall race enters final stretch

(KERO) — The recall race in California is entering the final stretch.

President Joe Biden will campaign Monday with Gov. Gavin Newsom with a last push to motivate voters before Tuesday's election.

"The contrast and the stakes could not be higher," said Newsom. "This election is a matter of life and death. Public health is on the ballot."

If more than 50% of Californians vote to recall Newsom in Tuesday's special election, the opponent with the most votes becomes the next governor.

Leading the polls among Newsom's opponents is conservative radio host Larry Elder.

"The first thing is I'm going to do is repeal the requirement for state workers that they have to be tested once a week and having to wear a mask, as I don't think the science supports that," said Elder.

Elder criticized Newsom's response to the pandemic suggesting his policies have been too restrictive, and refusing to answer whether he'll accept the results of Tuesday's election.

"So many people are angry with what's going on in California. So many people are going to vote to have it recalled, I'm not worried about fraud," said elder.

The latest polls are promising for Newsom, according to polling website FiveThirtyEight, about 56% of California voters plan to vote to keep Newsom in office.

Forty six other candidates are on the ballot including Caitlyn Jenner.

And here are a few things you need to know about Tuesday's election in Kern County.

Ballots can be returned at drop box locations up until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

They can be mailed but no later than election day.

Or you can vote on election day at your designated poll site. That information is listed on the back of your sample ballot.

If you missed the deadline to register, you can do so at a poll site on election day or at the elections office at 1115 Truxtun Ave.