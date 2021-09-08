Watch
California recall vote offers test of Biden political clout

Carolyn Kaster/AP
Vice President Kamala Harris arrives to board a plane at Andrews Air Force Base, Md.,Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, en route to California's Bay Area to campaign for California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who faces removal from office in a Sept. 14 recall election. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Kamala Harris
Posted at 12:33 PM, Sep 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-08 15:33:55-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has been beset by public health, military and climate crises in the past month. Not much time has been left for a potential political disaster brewing for his party in California.

The White House is diving into next Tuesday's California gubernatorial recall election, coming to Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s aid with visits from Vice President Kamala Harris and then Biden himself.

The goal is to try to alleviate lingering concerns about Democratic turnout in the unusual September vote.

Harris will campaign in the state with Newsom on Wednesday, and Biden himself is expected to visit the state early next week.

