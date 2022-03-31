Watch
California records 1st woman to sign bill into state law

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
California Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis signs a law to extend eviction protections in California on Thursday, March 31, 2022, in Sacramento, Calif. The law will stop people from being evicted from their homes through June 30 as long as they have applied for state assistance. Kounalakis is acting governor while Gov. Gavin Newsom is out of the state on a family vacation. She is the first woman in California history to sign a bill into law. Standing are Democratic lawmakers from left to right Assembly members Blanca Rubio, Buffy Wicks, Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, Senate President Pro Tempore Toni Atkins, Assemblyman Tim Grayson and Sen. Josh Becker. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Posted at 4:10 PM, Mar 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-31 19:10:29-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A woman has signed a bill into California state law for the first time in history. Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis signed two laws on Thursday.

Kounalakis was filling in for Gov. Gavin Newsom who left the state on Wednesday for a family vacation.

State law requires Kounalakis to act as governor until Newsom returns.

The state Legislature passed a bill on Thursday that extended eviction protections for some renters until the end of June.

Kounalakis said she it was “humbling" and that she felt a sense of history.

Kounalakis is one of several women who could run for governor in 2026.

