Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

California reduces supplies to water agencies amid drought

Lake Oroville
Ethan Swope/AP
A kayaker fishes in Lake Oroville as water levels remain low due to continuing drought conditions in Oroville, Calif., Aug. 22, 2021.
Lake Oroville
Posted at 11:57 AM, Mar 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-18 14:57:07-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's urban water users and farmers who rely on supplies from state reservoirs will get less than planned this year.

State water officials said Friday they'll only give 5% of requested water supplies to contractors of the State Water Project, which provides water for 27 million people and a swath of farmland. That's in addition to water for critical needs like bathing and drinking.

The low allocation means people will be urged to conserve water by using less outside on landscaping and other activities.

The announcement comes as California braces for another dry, drought-stricken year. A wet winter didn’t materialize.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
23ABC Senior Food Drive

Find Out How You Can Help!