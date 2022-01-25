Watch
California redwood forest returned to native tribal group

Max Forster/Save the Redwoods League via AP
This undated photo provided by Save the Redwoods League shows some of the 523 acres of redwood forestland in Mendocino County, Calif., which was donated to the InterTribal Sinkyone Wilderness Council for lasting protection and ongoing stewardship. The conservation group is turning over a historic redwood grove on the Northern California coast to the descendants of the original Native American inhabitants.
(AP) — A conservation group is turning over a historic redwood grove on the Northern California coast to descendants of the original Native American inhabitants.

Save the Redwoods League said it would transfer to the InterTribal Sinkyone Wilderness Council a 523-acre property it recently acquired on the Lost Coast. It's the second property the league has transferred to the group of 10 tribes.

The property includes prized old-growth redwoods, which were mostly decimated by logging. The land was purchased with $3.5 million from Pacific Gas & Electric Co. for northern spotted owl and marbled murrelet habitat to mitigate other environmental damage by the utility.

