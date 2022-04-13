Watch
California reparations panel convenes at historic church

Janie Har/AP
People applaud chair Kamilah Moore during a reparations task force meeting at Third Baptist Church in San Francisco, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. California's first-in-the-nation reparations task force met for the first time since its inaugural meeting nearly a year ago. The live meeting also comes mere weeks after the group voted to limit restitution to descendants of enslaved or free Black people in the U.S. before the 20th century. (AP Photo/Janie Har)
Posted at 2:04 PM, Apr 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-13 17:04:25-04

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Members of California’s first-in-the-nation reparations task force are convening in a historic African American church in San Francisco, making their own history as they work to educate the public and develop a restitution proposal for the people harmed by the institution of slavery.

The two-day meeting at the Third Baptist Church in the city's Fillmore district is the first time the nine-member task force has gathered in person since its inaugural meeting nearly a year ago.

The gathering comes just weeks after the group voted to limit restitution to descendants of enslaved Black people.

About a dozen speakers lined up for public comment Wednesday morning, some thanking the task force members for their work.

