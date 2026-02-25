California Republicans push to suspend state gas tax for one year

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — Republican lawmakers unveiled a bill Tuesday that would suspend California's 61-cent-per-gallon gas tax for one year, aiming to provide immediate relief to drivers in a state where fuel prices rank among the highest in the nation.

Assemblyman Jeff Gonzalez introduced AB 1745 at the state capitol, saying the measure would deliver direct savings to consumers at the pump.

The proposal would pause the state gas tax for one year, require that the full savings be passed directly to consumers, and mandate that gas stations clearly display the tax savings on customer receipts.

Several Republican lawmakers joined Gonzalez at the announcement, including Assemblyman Stan Ellis.

Ellis pointed to the state's energy landscape as a driving factor behind high fuel costs.

"We are the heart of oil and gas here and I see oil and gas starting to drill and we're getting some more production. Unfortunately refineries are shutting down. So if you don't have a place to refine, where are you going to send your crude oil? So we have a greenhouse gas agenda that's driving the state into the ground," Ellis said.

Gonzalez said the bill is about affordability and called on the governor and legislative leaders to act quickly. It remains unclear whether the legislature will take up the measure.

