California rolls out a new tool for residents to access COVID-19 vaccine records

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — The Department of Public Health and the California Department of Technology introduced a new online tool on Friday that will allow California residents to access their COVID-19 vaccination information.

The Digital COVID-19 Vaccine Record allows users to create a 4-digit PIN number that allows them online access to their records. The information provided is the same as that on the paper vaccine card people received after being vaccinated that they can save on their phones.

“While CDPH recommends that vaccinated Californians keep their paper CDC card in a safe and secure place, we recognize that some people might prefer an electronic version,” said California State Epidemiologist Dr. Erica Pan. “And if one of the state’s nearly 20 million vaccinated Californians misplaces their paper card, the Digital COVID-19 Vaccine Record provides a convenient backup.”

The new system is secure and follows national standards for security and privacy.

“We worked with CDPH, tech industry leaders, and consulted with California’s top businesses, service and event purveyors to create a system that works well for all sectors,” said Amy Tong, State CIO and Director of the California Department of Technology. “We achieved our goal to quickly produce an intuitive portal that offers Californians another way, and an easier way, to access their own COVID-19 immunization history.”

California residents can access the new tool online.