California school officer wounds 1 in off-campus shooting

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Police are investigating an off-campus shooting by a Southern California school safety officer that wounded a person in a car.

The shooting occurred Monday afternoon in Long Beach about a block from Millikan High School.

A Long Beach Unified School District statement says the officer was investigating an altercation at the time.

The district says no students were reported injured but gave no information about the person who was shot.

City police say they are investigating. the shooting.

The Press-Telegram says a video shows the officer approach a car in a parking lot and open fire when it sped off with tires squealing.