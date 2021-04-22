Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

California Senate OKs supervised sites for drug users

items.[0].image.alt
Lynne Sladky/AP
FILE - In this May 6, 2019 photo file photo an injection drug user, deposits used needles into a container at the IDEA exchange, in Miami. National data is incomplete, but available information suggests U.S. drug overdose deaths are on track to reach an all-time high. Addiction experts blame the pandemic, which has left people stressed and isolated, disrupted treatment and recovery programs, and contributed to an increasingly dangerous illicit drug supply. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, Fie)
Jose Garcia
Posted at 3:23 PM, Apr 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-22 18:23:57-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Senate has approved a bill that would allow give opioid users a place to inject drugs in supervised settings. The goal of the bill is to prevent accidental overdose deaths from opioid use.

The so-called safe injection sites have emerged around the world in recent years. It's part of a movement to rethink treatment for people addicted to powerful opioids.

The federal government has sued to block the sites in the United States. But state Sen. Scott Wiener said he hopes President Joe Biden's administration will allow states to launch their own pilot programs.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bakersfield Christmas Parade

Kern's Kindness