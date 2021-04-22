California Senate OKs supervised sites for drug users

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Senate has approved a bill that would allow give opioid users a place to inject drugs in supervised settings. The goal of the bill is to prevent accidental overdose deaths from opioid use.

The so-called safe injection sites have emerged around the world in recent years. It's part of a movement to rethink treatment for people addicted to powerful opioids.

The federal government has sued to block the sites in the United States. But state Sen. Scott Wiener said he hopes President Joe Biden's administration will allow states to launch their own pilot programs.