California Senate passes bill to reform mental health diversion process, heads to Assembly

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — A bill aimed at reforming California's mental health diversion process has passed the state Senate and is now heading to the Assembly for consideration.

State Sen. Shannon Grove drafted Senate Bill 1373 after former Kern County Supervisor Zack Scrivner was approved for mental health diversion.

Scrivner is accused of molesting his daughter but was never charged with a sex crime.

Scrivner's estranged wife and son are pushing for the bill to pass.

WATCH OUR COVERAGE OF THE SCRIVNER FAMILY SPEAKING ON THE BILL:

Scrivner family speaks out at mental health diversion bill event

The legislation now moves to the Assembly for consideration.

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