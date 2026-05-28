Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsCalifornia News

Actions

California Senate passes bill to reform mental health diversion process, heads to Assembly

Senate Bill 1373, drafted by Sen. Shannon Grove, was prompted by the case of former Kern County Supervisor Zack Scrivner.
California Senate passes mental health diversion reform bill
CA State Senate
California Senate passes mental health diversion reform bill
Posted

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — A bill aimed at reforming California's mental health diversion process has passed the state Senate and is now heading to the Assembly for consideration.

State Sen. Shannon Grove drafted Senate Bill 1373 after former Kern County Supervisor Zack Scrivner was approved for mental health diversion.

Scrivner is accused of molesting his daughter but was never charged with a sex crime.

Scrivner's estranged wife and son are pushing for the bill to pass.

WATCH OUR COVERAGE OF THE SCRIVNER FAMILY SPEAKING ON THE BILL:

Scrivner family speaks out at mental health diversion bill event

The legislation now moves to the Assembly for consideration.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Thursday

05/28/2026

Rain Early

-° / 55°

96%

Friday

05/29/2026

Clear

76° / 56°

4%

Saturday

05/30/2026

Clear

85° / 59°

1%

Sunday

05/31/2026

Clear

90° / 63°

1%

Monday

06/01/2026

Clear

95° / 66°

0%

Tuesday

06/02/2026

Mostly Clear

96° / 66°

0%

Wednesday

06/03/2026

Clear

95° / 66°

0%

Thursday

06/04/2026

Clear

96° / 67°

0%