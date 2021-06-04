California Senate rejects workers compensation proposal

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Senate has rejected a bill aimed at making it easier for some hospital workers to get workers compensation benefits.

Companies pay their workers' medical bills if they get sick or injured while on the job. In some cases, workers must prove their injury or illness was work-related. Last year, California passed a law assuming COVID-19 was work-related. That law is scheduled to expire in 2023.

A bill by Sen. Dave Cortese would have made that law permanent. It would have also added other presumptions for hospital workers.

Business groups said it would have cost too much money.