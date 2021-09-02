Watch
California Senate votes to mail ballots in all elections

Posted at 4:49 PM, Sep 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-02 19:49:32-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Senate has voted to make sure all active registered voters will get a ballot in the mail at least 29 days before every election.

A majority of California voters have been voting by mail for years. But they had to ask for a ballot in the mail. California temporarily changed the rule for the 2020 and 2021 elections to mail all active registered voters a ballot during the pandemic.

Thursday, the state Senate voted to make that permanent.

The state Assembly must vote on the bill one more time before sending it to Gov. Gavin Newsom's desk.

