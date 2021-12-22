Watch
California sets Feb. 1 deadline for health worker boosters

Jae C. Hong/AP
People wait to get tested for COVID-19 at a pop-up testing site in Los Angeles, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Omicron has raced ahead of other variants and is now the dominant version of the coronavirus in the U.S., accounting for 73% of new infections last week, federal health officials said Monday.
Posted at 1:41 PM, Dec 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-22 16:41:42-05

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's roughly 2.5 million health care workers have until Feb. 1 to get a coronavirus vaccine booster shot or risk losing their jobs.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the new rule on Wednesday. He said the rule will protect staff and patients as a more contagious version of the coronavirus spreads throughout the state.

Newsom said there is no plan to require booster shots for other groups, including state workers, teachers and students. But he said that could change. California is doing better than most other states when it comes to the spread of the virus. Newsom said the state has the lowest positivity rate in the country.

