California settles with 'drinkable sunscreen' maker

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A company that marketed and sold a “drinkable sunscreen” has agreed to a legal settlement with the state of California to resolve allegations of deceptive advertising.

Attorney General Rob Bonta says in a statement that marketing and sale of the product called UVO stopped during the investigation. The deal is a stipulated judgment that is subject to a court’s approval.

The defendant, Dermatology Industry Inc., did not admit the allegations made against it, but consented to the agreement to avoid the time and expense of litigation. Bonta's statement says: “You’ve got to wear your sunscreen, not drink it.”