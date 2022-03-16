Watch
California settles with 'drinkable sunscreen' maker

FILE - In this July 12, 2020 photo, visitors crowd the beach in Santa Monica, Calif. A company that marketed and sold a "drinkable sunscreen" has agreed to a legal settlement to resolve allegations of deceptive advertising, California's attorney general announced Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Marketing and sale of the product called UVO stopped during the investigation, Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a statement.
Posted at 12:32 PM, Mar 16, 2022
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A company that marketed and sold a “drinkable sunscreen” has agreed to a legal settlement with the state of California to resolve allegations of deceptive advertising.

Attorney General Rob Bonta says in a statement that marketing and sale of the product called UVO stopped during the investigation. The deal is a stipulated judgment that is subject to a court’s approval.

The defendant, Dermatology Industry Inc., did not admit the allegations made against it, but consented to the agreement to avoid the time and expense of litigation. Bonta's statement says: “You’ve got to wear your sunscreen, not drink it.”

