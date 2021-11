(KERO) — Skiers across California got the chance to hit the slopes a month earlier than expected.

Resorts opened early after last week's storm brought snow in higher areas.

Mammoth Mountain alongside other resorts in Tahoe reopened with some areas closed off for now. They were originally scheduled to open later this month.

At Boreal Mountain Resort skiers say the early opening came as a surprise but they're happy to get a head start on the season.