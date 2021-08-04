Watch
California spending billions to house homeless in hotels

Damian Dovarganes/AP
In this Wednesday, June 30, 2021, photo Veronica Perez poses outside her new home at the Mollie Mason Project Homekey site in Los Angeles. Perez, 57, had been sleeping in cars or tents all over Southern California since she lost her job at a storage facility three years ago and couldn't pay her apartment rent. She took residence in one of 6,000 new units built statewide over the last year as part of Project Homekey. The California program started in June 2020 is re-purposing vacant hotels, motels and other unused properties as permanent supportive housing for the homeless.  (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Veronica Perez
Posted at 1:02 PM, Aug 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-04 16:02:59-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Project Homekey is set for a massive expansion in California. The program is repurposing vacant hotels, motels and other unused properties as permanent supportive housing for residents without a place to live.

Last year about 6,000 units were created. Now Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to spend $8.75 billion over two years to expand the program and create tens of thousands of housing units.

Under Homekey, the state buys the properties, covers all construction and conversion costs, then hands them over to cities or counties.

The local municipalities then contract with service providers and find the funding to keep them running.

