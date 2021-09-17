California start-up wants to bring back the woolly mammoth

(KERO) — A California start-up wants to use new technology to bring back the woolly mammoth.

The Children's Discovery Museum took fossil remains and recreated what the mammoth - aptly named Lupe - would look like. Using genome editing technology created by a University of California Berkeley professor, a team of scientists aim to genetically resurrect a woolly mammoth by 2027.

"Scientifically, they're not bringing back the woolly mammoth. It's actually more like creating a genetically modified elephant," explained Dr. Jack Tseng, assistant professor at UC Berkeley Department of Integrative Biology. "In that sense though, science has a lot of experience genetically modifying all sorts of different things."

There's $15 million in funding to bring the mammoth back.