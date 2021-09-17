Watch
California start-up wants to bring back the woolly mammoth

Dinesh Ramde/AP
Milwaukee Public Museum exhibit artist Craig Yanek , right behind the skeleton, looks on as officials put the final tusk in place on the Hebior woolly mammoth, Tuesday, July 8, 2008 in Milwaukee. Its skeleton was excavated in southeastern Wisconsin in 1994, and is considered the most intact specimen ever found in North America. (AP Photo/Dinesh Ramde)
Posted at 11:41 AM, Sep 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-17 14:41:46-04

(KERO) — A California start-up wants to use new technology to bring back the woolly mammoth.

The Children's Discovery Museum took fossil remains and recreated what the mammoth - aptly named Lupe - would look like. Using genome editing technology created by a University of California Berkeley professor, a team of scientists aim to genetically resurrect a woolly mammoth by 2027.

"Scientifically, they're not bringing back the woolly mammoth. It's actually more like creating a genetically modified elephant," explained Dr. Jack Tseng, assistant professor at UC Berkeley Department of Integrative Biology. "In that sense though, science has a lot of experience genetically modifying all sorts of different things."

There's $15 million in funding to bring the mammoth back.

