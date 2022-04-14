California state lawyer suing Activision Blizzard is fired

Watch
Jae C. Hong/AP
FILE - The Activision Blizzard Booth is shown on June 13, 2013, during the Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles. A top California state civil rights lawyer who was pursuing a discrimination case against the video game giant has been fired, and her colleague has quit in protest. Janette Wipper was chief counsel for the state Department of Fair Employment and Housing but Wednesday, April 13, 2022, was her last day. Her attorney says another department attorney involved in the case, Melanie Proctor, quit Wednesday. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Posted at 2:35 PM, Apr 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-14 17:35:48-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A top California state civil rights lawyer who was pursuing a discrimination case against video game giant Activision Blizzard has been fired, and another has quit in protest.

Janette Wipper was chief counsel for the state Department of Fair Employment and Housing but Wednesday was her last day.

Her attorney says another department attorney, Melanie Proctor, quit Wednesday.

A spokesperson for Gov. Gavin Newsom denies that his office interfered with the case.

The lawsuit alleges that Activision had a “frat boy” culture that had become a “breeding ground for harassment and discrimination against women.”

Activision didn't immediately comment Wednesday.

