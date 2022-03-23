California State University trustees OK eliminating SAT, ACT from admissions

(KERO) — The California State University Board of Trustees unanimously approved Tuesday removing SAT and ACT standardized tests from undergraduate admissions permanently.

“This decision aligns with the California State University's continued efforts to level the playing field and provide greater access to a high-quality college degree for students from all backgrounds," said Acting Chancellor Steve Relyea, in a statement. “In essence, we are eliminating our reliance on a high-stress, high-stakes test that has shown negligible benefit and providing our applicants with greater opportunities to demonstrate their drive, talents and potential for college success."

The Cal State Students Association and the Academic Senate of the California State University both supported the decision to eliminate standardized testing for CSU undergraduate admissions.

The university suspended standardized test scores for admissions in 2021-22 and 2022-23 due COVID-19 and to "mitigate harmful impacts" for applicants.