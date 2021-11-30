California still accepting applications for rental assistance

(KERO) — According to the California's dashboard, over 538,000 applications for rental assistance have been received and according to the stat more than $1 billion in aid has been paid out.

Applications are still being accepted and both renters and landlords can apply for assistance online.

According to the U.S. Treasury Department several states and cities have exhausted their federal rental assistance.

The federal government says that the $30 billion set aside to help Americans stay in their homes during the pandemic could be handed out by the end of the year.

The initial roll out of the program was criticized for being slow.

The treasury department is encouraging states and local governments to use other sources of funds to help support renters.

California is not listed as one of the states running out of rental assistance, although Gov. Gavin Newsom has sent aside money in the states' budget to help support renters throughout the pandemic.