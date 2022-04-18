Watch
California store owner charged in errant shooting of girl

Posted at 12:44 PM, Apr 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-18 15:45:51-04

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — A co-owner of a Southern California shoe store who allegedly wounded a 9-year-old girl while shooting at shoplifters has been charged with assault with a firearm.

San Bernardino County prosecutors say 20-year-old Marquel Michael James Cockrell is scheduled for a video arraignment Monday. Other charges include discharging a firearm with gross negligence and carrying a loaded firearm that was not registered to the defendant.

It's not immediately known if Cockrell has an attorney to speak on his behalf.

The shooting occurred April 12 at a mall in the city of Victorville. Police say Cockrell fled and was later arrested in southern Nevada.

