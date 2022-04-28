Watch
California subpoenas ExxonMobil in plastics waste investigation

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
FILE - Cans and plastic bottles brought in for recycling fill containers at a recycling center in Sacramento, Calif., July 5, 2016. California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Thursday, April 28, 2022, that a subpoena has been issued to ExxonMobil as part of what he called a first-of-its-kind investigation into the petroleum industry for its part in causing a global plastics pollution crisis.
Posted at 1:56 PM, Apr 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-28 17:08:19-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s attorney general has subpoenaed ExxonMobil as part of what he called a first-of-its-kind broader investigation into the petroleum industry for its alleged role in causing a global plastic pollution crisis.

Attorney General Rob Bonta on Thursday said the industry for decades has encouraged the development and use of petroleum-based plastic products. He says the industry has sought to minimize public understanding that the widespread use of plastics harms the environment and public health.

Bonta says ExxonMobil was subpoenaed as a major source of global plastics pollution and for allegedly deceiving the public.

ExxonMobil did not immediately comment.

The American Chemistry Council says U.S. plastic makers are committed to a more sustainable future.

