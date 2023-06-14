California superintendent fired after conservative board issues book ban

TEMECULA, Calif. (KERO) — The Temecula Valley Unified School District has voted to fire its superintendent after the school board's controversial book ban. Meanwhile, protesters say educators are overstepping boundaries by talking about issues on gender identity.

There was screaming and hollering inside a school board meeting in Temecula after the board voted 3 to 1 to fire beloved Superintendent Jodi McClay.

Educators in the audience chanted Jodi's name as she waved goodbye. Her 25-year career in the district ended with a closed-door firing.

This is amid the conservative majority board's controversial ban on books in its social studies curriculum over one text's mention of gay rights champion Harvey Milk.

"I am horrified that teachers are being targeted for the basic work they do to provide students a safe space to be themselves," said educator Edgar Diaz.

Added educator Andrew Enriquez: “It is our goal as brothers sisters and family to guard those children. To protect them with our very lives."

But people protesting outside the meeting think those educators are overstepping their bounds by talking about issues pertaining to gender identity.

“Once you read that information and you take it into yourself it’s not like if you eat a bad meal you can throw it up, it's in your brain now," said parent Tracy Nolasco.

"If we could indoctrinate them on anything we'd probably first indoctrinate them on how to listen and pay attention and do the work," argued Teacher Matt Paulson.

Paulson says the Harvey Milk biography parents were so opposed to wasn't going to be purchased as part of the curriculum anyway. And leaving these schools without texts over it does a disservice to their kids.

"I think it’s making something out of nothing."