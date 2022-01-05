California to extend indoor masking requirement until Feb. 15th

(KERO) — California will extend the indoor masking requirement until Feb. 15, said Health and Human Services Agency Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly during a Wednesday teleconference. The requirement will be re-evaluated after that date and could be extended.

"Omicron is here and it is here now," said Ghaly.

He said that California is better prepared to cope with a new surge with more tools and better capacity at the state's disposal.

A big concern is hospitalizations Ghaly said during the teleconference and the state is working to determine how many patients who are hospitalized are there due to COVID.

He also said the state is looking to expand testing sites to not put the burden on hospitals.