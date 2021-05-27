Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

California to offer $116M in coronavirus vaccine prize money

items.[0].image.alt
Ted S. Warren/AP
Syringes with doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, are shown next to vaccination cards, Saturday, March 13, 2021, on the first day of operations at a mass vaccination site at the Lumen Field Events Center in Seattle, which adjoins the field where the NFL football Seattle Seahawks and the MLS soccer Seattle Sounders play their games. The site, which is the largest civilian-run vaccination site in the country, will operate only a few days a week until city and county officials can get more doses of the vaccine. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Vaccination Cards
Posted at 2:09 PM, May 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-27 17:20:11-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Vaccinated Californians will be eligible for $116.5 million in prize money.

Gov. Gavin Newsom will announce the massive pot of money on Thursday as part of an effort to encourage more people to get their shots. The state estimates 12 million eligible Californians have not yet been vaccinated.

Ten people will win $1.5 million each on June 15, the state's planned reopening date. That's the largest prize announced so far in any state.

Another 30 people will win $50,000 each, starting on June 4. And the next 2 million people to get shots will each get a $50 gift card.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Military Appreciation Month

Submit a Picture of a Current Service Member or Veteran