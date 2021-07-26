Watch
California to require proof of vaccination for state workers

Damian Dovarganes/AP
A private security guard gives directions to people looking to get vaccinated, as banners advertise the availability of the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines Thursday at a county-run vaccination site offering free walk-in with no appointment needed at the Eugene A. Obregon Park in Los Angeles.
Posted at 10:45 AM, Jul 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-26 13:45:10-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will require state employees and all health care workers to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or get tested weekly.

It comes as officials aim to slow rising coronavirus infections, mostly among the unvaccinated. Officials announced Monday that the new rules will take effect next month.

There are at least 238,000 state employees, and more than 2 million health care workers in the nation's most populated state. About 62% of all eligible Californians are fully vaccinated, and the state has struggled to make significant progress in recent weeks.

The more contagious delta variant now makes up an estimated 80% of infections in California. Hospitalizations are on the rise, though still far below a winter peak.

