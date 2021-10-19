Watch
California to see 2nd storm of the week, with more to come

In this image from a Caltrans remote traffic video camera, snow is cleared from a shoulder lane along Interstate 80 at Donner Summit, Calif., Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. A cold front passing through drought-stricken California brought snow to the northern Sierra Nevada and rain, showers and drizzle elsewhere, the National Weather Service said Monday. The Sierra snowfall was significant enough to impact travel over the higher passes, the weather service said. (Caltrans via AP)
Posted at 11:27 AM, Oct 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-19 14:27:49-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The second storm of the week is headed toward Northern California and more systems are lined up behind it, with potential to bring a long fire season to an end in that part of the drought-stricken state.

Forecasters say rain is expected to spread over the region during Tuesday evening and overnight, bringing light accumulations of snow across the northern Sierra Nevada crest.

The week’s first storm moved through Sunday night, bringing enough snow to shut down highways over the Sierra’s higher passes. Ten inches of snow fell in a few Sierra locations.

Light rain is predicted to continue Wednesday, followed by progressively wetter systems.

