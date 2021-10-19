California to see 2nd storm of the week, with more to come

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The second storm of the week is headed toward Northern California and more systems are lined up behind it, with potential to bring a long fire season to an end in that part of the drought-stricken state.

Forecasters say rain is expected to spread over the region during Tuesday evening and overnight, bringing light accumulations of snow across the northern Sierra Nevada crest.

The week’s first storm moved through Sunday night, bringing enough snow to shut down highways over the Sierra’s higher passes. Ten inches of snow fell in a few Sierra locations.

Light rain is predicted to continue Wednesday, followed by progressively wetter systems.