Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

California to unveil shift to 'endemic' approach to COVID

items.[0].image.alt
Office of Governor Gavin Newsom via AP, Pool
This image from video provided by the Office of Governor Gavin Newsom shows California Gov. Gavin Newsom holding his face mask during a news conference in Los Angeles on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.
California Governor
Posted at 6:24 AM, Feb 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-17 09:24:38-05

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California officials will unveil a plan for coexisting with the coronavirus, which scientists say is likely to be around for the foreseeable future.

The approach being announced Thursday presumes that the most populous state is entering an endemic stage, where the virus still exists in a community but becomes manageable as immunity builds.

California’s health secretary, Dr. Mark Ghaly, says the focus is on being prepared and being ready. The move comes a day after California lifted its latest indoor masking mandate. Officials are delaying an announcement on when they will stop requiring masks in schools.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Taylor Tomlinson

Taylor Tomlinson at the Fox Theater: Win Tickets!