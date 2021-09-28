Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

California treasurer often shared hotel rooms with employees

items.[0].image.alt
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
In this June 14, 2011, file photo, then-Assemblywoman Fiona Ma, D-San Francisco, speaks at a hearing at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. Ma, now the state treasurer, is facing a lawsuit alleging she sexually harassed an employee while sharing a hotel room. Ma says the lawsuit's allegations are "without merit."
Fiona Ma
Posted at 1:57 PM, Sep 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-28 16:57:29-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California state Treasurer Fiona Ma repeatedly shared hotel rooms with employees and that's a practice business experts say is problematic.

The hotel room sharing was revealed in expense reports obtained by the Sacramento Bee and reported Tuesday.

The news follows a lawsuit by a former employee who shared a hotel room with Ma and alleges sexual harassment and wrongful termination. Ma denies the lawsuit's claims and says she shared lodging to save money. Ma is a Democrat and was elected state treasurer in 2018.

The Bee reports Ma shared a hotel room with her chief of staff more than a dozen times and shared lodging with other employees.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
How You Can Donate

Find Out How You Can Donate Books to Local Kids