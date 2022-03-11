Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

California university ex-trainer charged with sexual assault

California University-Sex Misconduct
Paul Sakuma/AP
FILE - This June 30, 2011, file photo, shows an exterior view of San Jose State University in San Jose, Calif. The president of San Jose State University resigned Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, after the university agreed last month to pay $1.6 million to 13 female student-athletes whose complaints about being sexually assaulted by an athletic trainer were mishandled. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)
California University-Sex Misconduct
Posted at 5:54 PM, Mar 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-10 20:54:24-05

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice says it has charged San Jose State University’s former director of sports medicine with civil rights violations for allegedly sexually assaulting female student-athletes while treating them for injuries.

Scott Shaw is accused of inappropriately touching the breasts and buttocks of four students who played on university athletics teams between 2017 and 2020.

Shaw faces a maximum of six years in prison if convicted of all counts.

The federal charges come after earlier allegations of sexual assault filed by several female swimmers who accused Shaw of similar misconduct from 2006 to 2009.

The university previously agreed to pay $1.6 million to 13 female student-athletes.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
23ABC Senior Food Drive

Find Out How You Can Help!