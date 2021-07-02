Watch
California virus cases rising as delta variant spreads

Jae C. Hong/AP
FILE - In this May 21, 2021, file photo, student nurse Dario Gomez, center, disinfects a chair after administering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to a patient at Providence Edwards Lifesciences vaccination site in Santa Ana, Calif. While coronavirus cases remain low in California, the nation's most populous state has recently seen hospitalizations creep back up slightly. The shift comes two weeks after California broadly reopened the economy and made face coverings optional for vaccinated people in many places. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Posted at 8:47 PM, Jul 01, 2021
LOS ANGELES (AP) — State health officials say coronavirus cases in California remain low but have ticked up since the state reopened two weeks ago.

The small increase in cases was expected by many health experts after the nation’s most populous state broadly reopened its economy and lifted most mask restrictions for vaccinated people.

Public health officials raised concern this week with the more contagious delta variant on the rise, especially for the unvaccinated. They comprise the vast majority of new infections.

After detecting a rise in the variant, Los Angeles County recommended that vaccinated residents resume wearing face coverings indoors.

