Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

California wildfire near Lake Tahoe nearly half contained

items.[0].image.alt
Samuel Metz/AP
A sign outside a South Lake Tahoe Fire Station welcomes residents back to town after the lifting of the evacuation order Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. The resort town of some 22,000 was cleared last week due to the Caldor Fire.
Western Wildfires
Posted at 10:42 AM, Sep 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-07 13:42:44-04

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — The huge California wildfire near the Lake Tahoe resort region is 49% contained and leaders of the firefighters who have battled the flames for 3½ weeks are increasingly positive in their outlook.

Officials say Tuesday that containment lines for the 338-square-mile Caldor Fire are holding well. Some sections of the perimeter remain a concern but on much of the rest of the fire the work has turned to mopping up, pulling miles of fire hose out of the forest and bringing down dangerously weakened trees.

Ongoing tallies have counted nearly 1,000 structures destroyed, including 776 homes.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
How You Can Donate

How You Can Donate