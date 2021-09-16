California wildfires threaten famous Giant Forest in Sequoia National Park

THREE RIVERS, Calif. (AP) — Forest fires are threatening groves of gigantic sequoias in California’s Sierra Nevada mountains that are home to some of the world’s largest trees.

At a Thursday briefing, crews were told flames would likely reach the famous Giant Forest in Sequoia National Park.

Two fires have been burning in the park since lightning ignited them last week. To the south, a fire on the Tule River Indian Reservation and in Giant Sequoia National Monument has grown significantly. Sequoia National Forest officials say that fire burned into part of one sequoia grove and is a threat to others.

A review of the damage to the grove hasn't been done yet.