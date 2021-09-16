Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

California wildfires threaten famous Giant Forest in Sequoia National Park

items.[0].image.alt
Noah Berger/AP
A helicopter prepares to drop water on the KNP Complex Fire in Sequoia National Park, Calif., on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. The blaze is burning near the Giant Forest, home to more than 2,000 giant sequoias.
Western Wildfires
Posted at 1:27 PM, Sep 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-16 16:27:29-04

THREE RIVERS, Calif. (AP) — Forest fires are threatening groves of gigantic sequoias in California’s Sierra Nevada mountains that are home to some of the world’s largest trees.

At a Thursday briefing, crews were told flames would likely reach the famous Giant Forest in Sequoia National Park.

Two fires have been burning in the park since lightning ignited them last week. To the south, a fire on the Tule River Indian Reservation and in Giant Sequoia National Monument has grown significantly. Sequoia National Forest officials say that fire burned into part of one sequoia grove and is a threat to others.

A review of the damage to the grove hasn't been done yet.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
How You Can Donate

Find Out How You Can Donate Books to Local Kids