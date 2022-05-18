Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

California woman says dog defended her from mountain lion

Mountain Lion, Cougar (FILE)
23ABC News
File image of a mountain lion.
Mountain Lion, Cougar (FILE)
Posted at 11:35 AM, May 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-18 14:35:56-04

BIG BAR, Calif. (AP) — A woman who was attacked by a mountain lion in Northern California says her dog jumped to her defense and was badly wounded in protecting her.

Erin Wilson says her Belgian Malinois named Eva is a hero for grappling with the cougar on Monday near the Trinity River during a walk.

Wilson was scratched when the animal lunged but Eva jumped in and was grabbed by the head and dragged.

Wilson says the animal wouldn't let go even when she attacked it with rocks, sticks and her fists.

Wilson and another woman finally managed to drive it off but authorities say Eva is in guarded condition.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Celebrating Older Americans

Submit a Photo and They Could Be Featured On-Air!