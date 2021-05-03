Watch
California woman sentenced to 4 years in vet fraud scheme

Posted at 1:17 PM, May 03, 2021
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Federal prosecutors said a former Sacramento resident has been sentenced to about four years in prison after being convicted in a fraud scheme involving a Rancho Cordova veterinary clinic.

The Sacramento Bee reported that the U.S. attorney’s office for the eastern district of California said 42-year-old Rose Marie Segale pleaded guilty to charges of access device fraud and aggravated identify theft.

Segale, who now lives in San Jose, was sentenced Thursday to three years and nine months in prison.

Prosecutors said Segale and 49-year-old coworker Marie Antoinette Alcanter fraudulently gained more than $46,000.

Alcanter was sentenced to four and a half years in prison in September 2020.

