Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Californian charged with assaulting cops in Capitol breach

items.[0].image.alt
Jose Luis Magana/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, supporters of President Donald Trump besiege the U.S. Capitol in Washington. A 19th person from Ohio has been arrested in Alabama for allegedly convening a caravan of people from Virginia to Washington on Jan. 6 and assaulting police officers during the deadly Capitol riots. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
Capitol riot
Posted at 8:16 PM, May 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-28 23:18:46-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California man has been charged with assaulting officers guarding the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Federal prosecutors said Friday that Sean Michael McHugh of Auburn pushed a large metal sign into a line of uniformed police officers during the riot. They say McHugh also sprayed an unknown, yellow chemical at officers.

The assaults were caught on cameras worn by officers.

Prosecutors say audio from the footage captures McHugh telling officers that they were protecting communists. More than 400 people have been charged in the Capitol breach.

A public defender for McHugh declined to comment.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Military Appreciation Month

Submit a Picture of a Current Service Member or Veteran