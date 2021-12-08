Californians close to reaching governor's water conservation goals

(KERO) — Californians are getting closer to water conservation goals set by Gov. Gavin Newsom earlier this year.

State officials say Californians reduced their usage by 13% in October compared to the year before.

The governor in July has said that he wants to get that number up to 15%.

The calls for conservation comes as the state reported its second driest year on record.

Officials say a storm in October could have been the reason Californians used less water.

Water restrictions in Bakersfield are going into effect in just under a week.

Starting Dec.14th residents will only be able to water their lawns on certain days. Addresses that end in odd numbers can water on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Wednesdays and Sundays are reserved for those with even house numbers.

The city says there will be penalties for those who don't follow the restrictions although they did not specify what those would be.