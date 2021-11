(KERO) — The Golden State is experiencing the highest gas prices in the country.

California's gas prices hit an average price of $4.67 cents Sunday, setting a new state record for the highest ever recorded price.

It slightly exceeds a record set back in 2012, according to AAA.

Prices are almost $5 a gallon in Northern California.

By contrast, the national average of a gallon of gas is around $3.41.