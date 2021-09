(KERO) — California's statewide eviction moratorium comes to an end Thursday, Sept. 30th at midnight, although there is still time to apply for help if you need it.

The Housing Is Key program aims to pay off outstanding rent and utility bills that have been building up since April 1 of 2020.

Both tenants and landlords are able to apply for the program.

If you do need help applying for those programs or would like to fill out an application, you can click here.