California's first surgeon general resigns after 3 years

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
FILE - California Surgeon General Dr. Nadine Burke Harris speaks at a news conference in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Burke Harris, who was appointed California's first surgeon general by Gov. Gavin Newsom in January 2019, said Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, that she is resigning her position because she is "prioritizing care for myself and my family." (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
Nadine Burke Harris
Posted at 12:04 PM, Feb 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-03 15:04:20-05

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s first surgeon general has resigned, saying that she is prioritizing caring for herself and her family three years after taking the position.

Gov. Gavin Newsom named Dr. Nadine Burke Harris to the $200,000-a-year post in January 2019 as part of his administration’s efforts to help young Californians. Her focus was on confronting pressures that could metastasize into health problems, including adverse childhood experiences and toxic stress.

She has since spoken publicly on firearm violence, juvenile justice and more recently on the dangers and stresses of the coronavirus pandemic, including helping schoolchildren cope with resulting mental health challenges.

Burke Harris referenced those pressures in her statement Wednesday.

