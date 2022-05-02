Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

California's population fell again amid pandemic's 2nd year

California Population
Mike Stewart/AP
FILE — People enjoy the beach, Feb. 12, 2022, Santa Monica, Calif. California's population continued to shrink in 2021 as the nation's most populous state posted its second consecutive decline, state officials said Monday, May 2, 2022.
California Population
Posted at 12:32 PM, May 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-02 15:32:28-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Officials have announced that California's population shrank in 2021 for the second year in a row.

The drops mark the first time ever that the population of the nation's most populous state has declined. That's according to a new estimate from the California Department of Finance.

State officials say California lost 117,552 people in 2021, giving it a population of just over 39 million residents. California is still far ahead of Texas, which is No. 2 for population in the U.S.

California officials blame the loss on a declining birth rate and more deaths because of the pandemic. Also, fewer people are moving from other states to California.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Positive Stories About Kern County

Kern's Kindness