California's recall ballot is set, but GOP strategy isn't

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's recall ballot is finally set, but the state Republican party is still determining its best strategy for winning back the governor's office in one of the nation's most Democratic states.

Ballots for the Sept. 14 election that could remove Gov. Gavin Newsom from office will start arriving in voters' mailboxes next month. The GOP has no clear front-runner, and party leaders will vote Saturday on whether to move forward with an endorsement process. That would send more resources to a single candidate but could risk alienating supporters of the others.

Meanwhile, Newsom has a giant fundraising edge.