California's recall ballot is set, but GOP strategy isn't

Jeff Chiu/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2020, file photo, envelopes containing ballots are shown at a San Francisco Department of Elections at a voting center in San Francisco. Californians will start receiving ballots next month asking if Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat should be recalled and if so, who they want to vote for to replace him. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Posted at 3:20 PM, Jul 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-22 18:20:45-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's recall ballot is finally set, but the state Republican party is still determining its best strategy for winning back the governor's office in one of the nation's most Democratic states.

Ballots for the Sept. 14 election that could remove Gov. Gavin Newsom from office will start arriving in voters' mailboxes next month. The GOP has no clear front-runner, and party leaders will vote Saturday on whether to move forward with an endorsement process. That would send more resources to a single candidate but could risk alienating supporters of the others.

Meanwhile, Newsom has a giant fundraising edge.

