California's top cop to probe troubled Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office

COAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — California’s attorney general has announced a civil rights investigation into the troubled office of Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith. Wednesday's announcement comes as Smith faces public corruption accusations from a civil grand jury and a no-confidence vote from the county's board of supervisors.

The county has had to pay out large settlements to mentally ill people who were severely injured while in jail custody.

In December, the civil grand jury accused Smith of political favoritism through concealed-carry weapons permits and resisting an audit into negligence allegations.

Smith has led the office since 1998. Her office and her attorney did not immediately respond Wednesday to requests seeking comment.